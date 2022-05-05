Barron County Sheriff's Department using new software and cell phones as bodycams

BARRON COUNTY (WQOW) - The Barron County Sheriff’s Department has swapped out their more traditional bodycams for new software and their cell phones.
Struggling with supply chain issues, they opted to do what everyone else is doing for pictures and video. They have started using their department-issued phones as bodycams, and as a key component of their vehicle cameras as well.
“The officer not only has the ability to livestream a body camera, but also it can record on the squad camera itself, both of which are features we didn’t have in the past,” Captain Ron Baures said about the features the new software afford them.
Both bodycams and department-issued smartphones are nothing new, so the switch was a matter of licensing and installing the new Visual Labs software, which deputies said saves them a lot of time and headaches.
The cell phone bodycam can be activated with the simple push of a button, and the camera in the squad car activates automatically when they activate their lights. Back inside dispatch, they can see what’s going on in real time out in the field, and everything is saved instantaneously to cloud storage.
The new software also allows the sheriff’s department to accurately track everyone on duty, which will provide tactical advantages while pursuing suspects, but also helps keep officers safe and accounted for.
“From a tactical standpoint of where the officer is, if he leaves his squad car and runs across a field chasing a suspect, dispatch can actually, will be able to tell -- if he’s not in a steel building and GPS works -- where the deputy is,” Sheriff Chris Fitzgerald said.