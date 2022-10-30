Beautiful weather for the spooky holiday, with warm weather continuing into our first couple days of November

The eve before Halloween was pretty warm with periods of sunshine and temps reaching the lower 60s. We'll get nice and cool tonight, with temps in the mid 30s, but our holiday weather is looking not so spooky.
Our Halloween high for tomorrow will be close the mid 60s with lots of sunshine. When going out for treats, expect temps to hold in the 60s, up until sunset. Once the sun sets, we will cool down into the low 40s by the late evening. Either way, there should be plenty of time to enjoy some warmth, and then cool down a bit later in the evening.
After some tricks and treats, it is crazy to think, but we are onto our second to last month of the year. November usually is pretty chilly as we are getting close to the end of fall, and our start to seeing some snow. Although we already saw snow this year, on average, we do see around 5 inches for the month. Last year, we were a little under that amount with only 2 inches.
Looking into our start, we do seem to be starting off pretty warm, especially our first and second day of November. However, a cold front does move into our area Thursday night. This will lower our temps quite a bit, though only to a more average level. Even by the weekend, we do seem to pick back in temps a little bit.
With the front into the end of the week, we do have a good number of shower chances from Thursday night till Sunday. Most of these showers will be scattered as the front moves through, but both Friday and Saturday will more than likely see off and on showers.
Speaking of November and weekend showers, whether it's a good or a bad thing for you, we do set our clocks back Sunday. This is when our daylight savings time ends, and at 2 am, we set our time back to 1 am.