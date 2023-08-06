Below average temps and a few storm chances in the 7-Day forecast

Gloomy weather seeped into Western Wisconsin as we just missed much-needed rain that was off to our west. Ahead of us is more opportunities to have lots of rainfall and humidity is sticking around for a bit longer.
Tonight's low will sit at 61° with a touch of humidity. Monday, highs will reach the low 80s as dewpoints rise with mostly cloudy skies.
For the week, we will see below average temperatures with humidity almost each and every day.
Rain chances will be best in the middle of the week, where dewpoints reach their highest levels and a front move through.
Wednesday has chances for rain, but the best chance for widespread showers and thunderstorms will be on Friday. Heavy rainfall and accumulation will be possible.
After Friday, temperatures will cool down into the upper 70s with much lower dewpoints.