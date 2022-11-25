Black Friday weather deals today, include 50% off of temps continuing to rise, and a buy one sunny day, get another one the next day for free

Hopefully your Thanksgiving was a swell time, with plenty of food, and enjoyable moments with your family. Fortunately, and unfortunately, we now take a sharp turn into the Christmas spirit, and with that comes the biggest shopping day of the year. Luckily, our weather deals for today, are out of this Valley, with even warmer weather on the way.
As shopping season begins in the morning, temps look to start out pretty chilly in the upper 20s. Though, by the afternoon, our temps will climb into the 40s, accompanied by lots of sunshine. Even by the evening, we look to stay clear.
The nice part of this warm weather is that it isn't just our area enjoying it. So, if you are going out to the Minneapolis, or any other town to shop, weather won't be a problem.
Looking further, most of the United States has been in a sort of warm-up, with almost everywhere seeing temps above 40, and most, in the 50s or above.
What's even better is that this isn't our nicest day of the week, with tomorrow's high reaching the low 50s. This could give us a nice break from the thermostat, as next week might put is back in ice town.
Sunday is our first chance of a wintry mix/snow, although it is shaping up to not be widespread. It won't be until Tuesday evening into Wednesday where we could come back to widespread rain/snow.
Along with these chances of precipitation, temps will start to drop as well into the teens for our lows, making us potentially saying goodbye once again to our fall-like weather that we will have for the next couple of days.