BLIZZARD WARNING CANCELED: Winter Weather Advisory now in effect

 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Top Stories

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

Weather Alert

...GROUND BLIZZARD AND DANGEROUSLY COLD CONDITIONS CONTINUES
THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING FROM WEST CENTRAL INTO SOUTH CENTRAL
MINNESOTA...
...TRAVEL TODAY THROUGH SATURDAY MORNING COULD BE IMPOSSIBLE AND
LIFE-THREATENING...

.Dangerous blizzard conditions are ongoing from west central
through south central Minnesota. Widespread wind gusts of 35 to
45 mph are causing significant blowing and drifting snow, with
many counties now removing plows from the road in these counties.
For much of central and east central Minnesota into western
Wisconsin, gusts of 30 to 40 mph are leading to areas of blowing
and drifting snow are resulting in hazardous travel conditions,
but not blizzard conditions. This event could be life-threatening
if you are stranded with wind chills in the 30 below to 45 below
zero range. Please avoid traveling, especially within the Blizzard
Warning. In addition, heavy snow remaining on trees from the last
storm and strong winds arriving could result in tree damage and
power outages as temperatures drop below zero.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY...
...WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST
SATURDAY...
...BLIZZARD WARNING IS CANCELLED...

* WHAT...For the Wind Chill Advisory, very cold wind chills. Wind
chills as low as 35 below zero. For the Winter Weather Advisory,
blowing snow. Winds gusting as high as 40 mph.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Wind Chill Advisory, until noon CST Saturday.
For the Winter Weather Advisory, until 6 AM CST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce
visibility. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. The cold
wind chills could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little
as 30 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

Use caution while traveling, especially in open areas.

The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can
be obtained by calling 5 1 1. Road conditions can also be found
at 511mn.org for Minnesota or 511wi.gov for Wisconsin.

&&

BLIZZARD WARNING CANCELED: Winter Weather Advisory now in effect

  • Updated
  • 0

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Western Wisconsin until 6 am Saturday. 

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

With the winter storm weakened, we have officially been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Although it is a downgrade, it does not mean we are far from any blizzard-like conditions. 

Wind gusts of 30 - 40 mph will kick up blowing snow onto roads causing reduced visibility.  

Blowing and drifting snow may cover roadways again making it difficult to pass. 

Wind Chill Forecast iCast Bars 15hr.png

Wind chills will range from -25 to -35 degrees, especially in the early morning hours, which is very dangerous while out in the cold. 

Traffic Forecast.png

Due to the blowing snow and cold temperatures, many roads are ice/snow covered. This will continue throughout the night as we continue to see increased wind speeds. 

If you travel in these conditions, make sure to make extra preparations before going out. 

Meteogram Future Wind Gust 13 hr.png

After the Winter Weather Advisory, winds will still be gusting up to 30 mph with wind chills near - 20 degrees. 

Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps near 5 degrees and wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.

Happy+Holidays-1670844015117.png

Christmas Day will be similar with a bit less wind. High temps will be near 5 degrees.

There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday that may lead to some travel impacts for Monday morning's commute. 

7 Day Evening.png

Next week, we'll start to warm up. Temps will climb above freezing for a few days before the end of the new year. That may lead to some wintry mix or snow by late next week.

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags

Recommended for you