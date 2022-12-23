BLIZZARD WARNING CANCELED: Winter Weather Advisory now in effect

A Winter Weather Advisory is now in effect for Western Wisconsin until 6 am Saturday.
With the winter storm weakened, we have officially been downgraded to a Winter Weather Advisory. Although it is a downgrade, it does not mean we are far from any blizzard-like conditions.
Wind gusts of 30 - 40 mph will kick up blowing snow onto roads causing reduced visibility.
Blowing and drifting snow may cover roadways again making it difficult to pass.
Wind chills will range from -25 to -35 degrees, especially in the early morning hours, which is very dangerous while out in the cold.
Due to the blowing snow and cold temperatures, many roads are ice/snow covered. This will continue throughout the night as we continue to see increased wind speeds.
If you travel in these conditions, make sure to make extra preparations before going out.
After the Winter Weather Advisory, winds will still be gusting up to 30 mph with wind chills near - 20 degrees.
Christmas Eve will be partly cloudy and breezy with high temps near 5 degrees and wind chills from -15 to -25 degrees.
Christmas Day will be similar with a bit less wind. High temps will be near 5 degrees.
There is a slight chance for some light snow overnight Sunday into Monday that may lead to some travel impacts for Monday morning's commute.
Next week, we'll start to warm up. Temps will climb above freezing for a few days before the end of the new year. That may lead to some wintry mix or snow by late next week.