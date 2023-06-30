Bomb squad called in after child finds "live device" in Chippewa Falls

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A pipe bomb was destroyed safely Thursday after police say it was found by a child.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the child found the suspicious device while playing in a wooded area near Grant Court and E. Wisconsin Street. The child's father started to bring it to the police station when he was told to stop where he was, put the device down, and move away.
That happened on the sidewalk on East Central Street near High Street, Kelm said. The Marathon County Bomb Squad was brought in and analyzed it before it was safely destroyed.
Kelm said it was determined to be a "live device."
"We do not know how long this pipe bomb had been lying in the woods. At this time there is no evidence that there are any more devices, however our officers are checking the area and notifying all the neighboring residences around where the device was located. Our investigators are also attempting to determine who created it," Kelm said in a press release.
He added that anyone who finds what they believe to be an explosive device should not move it, and should contact local law enforcement right away.
Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Ryan Douglas 715-720-4189.