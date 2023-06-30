 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL, SOUTHERN, AND EASTERN
WISCONSIN UNTIL NOON FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 and Ozone which will remain in effect
until 12:00 PM CDT Friday, June 30th. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Adams, Brown, Buffalo, Calumet,
Chippewa, Clark, Columbia, Crawford, Dane, Dodge, Door, Dunn, Eau
Claire, Florence, Fond du Lac, Forest, Grant, Green, Green Lake,
Iowa, Jackson, Jefferson, Juneau, Kenosha, Kewaunee, La Crosse,
Lafayette, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon, Marinette -
North, Marinette - South, Marquette, Menominee, Milwaukee, Monroe,
Oconto - North, Oconto - South, Oneida, Outagamie, Ozaukee,
Pepin, Pierce, Portage, Price, Racine, Richland, Rock, Rusk, Saint
Croix, Sauk, Shawano, Sheboygan, Taylor, Trempealeau, Vernon,
Vilas, Walworth, Washington, Waukesha, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago, Wood.

Due to the continued presence of smoke originating from Canadian
wildfires, the air quality index is expected to reach the
UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS to UNHEALTHY level for both PM2.5
and Ozone. People with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should avoid prolonged or heavy exertion and consider
avoiding all physical outdoor activities; everyone else should
reduce prolonged or heavy exertion and consider avoiding prolonged
or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Bomb squad called in after child finds "live device" in Chippewa Falls

  Updated
Police lights 3

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - A pipe bomb was destroyed safely Thursday after police say it was found by a child. 

Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said the child found the suspicious device while playing in a wooded area near Grant Court and E. Wisconsin Street. The child's father started to bring it to the police station when he was told to stop where he was, put the device down, and move away. 

That happened on the sidewalk on East Central Street near High Street, Kelm said.  The Marathon County Bomb Squad was brought in and analyzed it before it was safely destroyed. 

Kelm said it was determined to be a "live device."

"We do not know how long this pipe bomb had been lying in the woods. At this time there is no evidence that there are any more devices, however our officers are checking the area and notifying all the neighboring residences around where the device was located. Our investigators are also attempting to determine who created it," Kelm said in a press release. 

He added that anyone who finds what they believe to be an explosive device should not move it, and should contact local law enforcement right away. 

Anyone who has information about this incident is encouraged to contact Lt. Ryan Douglas 715-720-4189. 

