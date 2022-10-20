Bone found in Menomonie creek confirmed to be human

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - A jawbone found in a Dunn County creek has been confirmed as being human remains, with officials saying it is not the result of a recent crime, but is rather an ancient discovery.
Related: Possible human bone found in area creek
News 18 first reported on the find back in July. That's when Dunn County Sheriff Kevin Bygd said people fishing along a creek near Menomonie found the bone. The Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation took on the case with the help of researchers at UW-Oshkosh.
Recently, Sheriff Bygd learned the bone was in fact human, belonging to someone of Native American decent.
Bygd did not know exactly how old the bone is but says he was told it was "ancient", and he believes it was only found because water levels along the creek were so low this year.
He said the next step is to find out which Native American tribe the bone belongs to, and then to return it to that tribe for a proper burial.
Stick with News 18 as we continue to follow this story.