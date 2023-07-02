Burnett County man arrested after pointing his firearm at law enforcement

BURNETT COUNTY (WQOW) - A man in the village of Grantsburg was taken into custody after pointing firearms at law enforcement EMS personnel, according to the Burnett County Sheriff's Office.
According to a press release, on July 2 at approximately 4 a.m. Burnett County Dispatch was notified of a man lying on a road in Grantsburg. When EMS checked on him, the man became combative and pointed a firearm at EMS personnel.
A Grantsburg Fire Department member was able to get him to surrender the firearm before law enforcement arrived. The man then went to his residence a short distance away.
When law enforcement arrived, the man came out of his house with another firearm. According to the press release, multiple shots were fired, and the man was taken into custody and transported to the hospital. Nobody was seriously injured.
This incident is being investigated by the Polk County Sheriff's Office.