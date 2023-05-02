Business owners selected for Altoona's future Container Park share their excitement

ALTOONA (WQOW) - Two of the five winning businesses selected to fill Altoona's future Container Park shared their excitement about being chosen.
After months of anticipation, we now know Altoona's container park will consist of a pub, three restaurants, and one retail store.
Several businesses battled for five open spots at the park. Assistant city administrator Richard Downey told us they had a difficult time choosing the winners, but picked what they thought would benefit the community most.
Two of the selected businesses, Coulee Boutique and Ne-Ne's Taco's shared with News 18 their excitement to be a part of the park.
"I am really grateful for the support that I have received so far. It's fueling me because at times I definitely second guess the decisions that I make. As a business owner, I think that many entrepreneurs do the same thing. So, seeing the support from people around me is really heartwarming," said Coulee Boutique owner, Anna Ledebuhr.
"I am excited because I would like to work all year round and be a part of Altoona's growing community. I used to live in Altoona. I really like it and all of the people there," said owner of Ne-Ne's Tacos, Rene Perza.
The park, which will be referred to as "The Yard" because of the city's railroad heritage, is expected to open end of fall or spring.