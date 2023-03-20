Can the Silicon Valley Bank collapse affect people in the Chippewa Valley?

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The banking industry is dealing with fallout after the collapse of Silicon Valley Bank last Friday. That failure has been compared to the 2008 financial crisis, but how worried do we need to be this time around?
Andrew Swanson, a UW-Stout associate professor of social sciences, said not very worried at all. He said in 2008, the market collapsed due to nationwide missteps that affected money everywhere. What happened last week was a collapse contained to Silicon Valley Bank and its depositors. The bank had billions of dollars in uninsured deposits from tech companies, a highly unusual situation. The Federal Reserve has already taken extra steps to prevent that from happening anywhere else.
"Markets are functioning, lending is occurring," Swanson said. "The Federal Reserve has already come out and said if there's something akin to a run, or the start of a run at a bank, we are going to lend them as much money as we need to make good on those deposits."
Swanson said that's a rare move, but it adds a layer of security to banks who may have been concerned.
He says regional banks here in the Chippewa Valley should be completely safe from any kind of run or failure. Overall, he said people should be paying closer attention to the financial market, but that accounts and deposits should be safe.