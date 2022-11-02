Candidates for Eau Claire County Sheriff participate in community forum

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - People had the chance to hear from the two candidates running for Eau Claire County Sheriff Wednesday.
Democratic candidate Dave Riewestahl and republican candidate Don Henning spoke at Wednesday night's community forum held at Chippewa Valley Technical College.
This forum was hosted by the CVTC Criminal Justice Club and marks the first time in 26 years that Eau Claire County will elect a new sheriff.
The candidates introduced themselves and their visions for the future - followed by a question-and-answer session moderated by the club.
"My entire adult life I have served the community here in Eau Claire County, either as a volunteer firefighter, medical first responder, or law enforcement responder. I've been in a variety of leadership roles within all of those entities or specialties," said Henning.
Henning also said he has a vast majority of support from officers, deputies and law enforcement county-wide.
Meanwhile, his opponent Riewestahl explained his goals if elected.
"My goals internally include recruitment and retention of the best employees. In addition, externally I want to reengage with the community after COVID," said Riewestahl.
Riewestahl also said he is looking forward to serving the community with his skills, education and training.
Riewestahl is currently a captain at the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office and Henning is currently a detective in the same office.
These candidates will be on the ballot this coming Tuesday.