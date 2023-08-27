Chances for Rain tomorrow ahead of a mostly dry and sunny week

Sunday ended our weekend with an even more beautiful day with sunnier conditions. If you like the sunshine, this week ahead is going to be for you as almost every day will be dry and sunny. To start the week though, we might be seeing our one and only chance for rain.
Tonight's low is at 57° with tomorrow's temperatures rising to the low 80s. As we warm up, scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible.
Chances for rain start in the afternoon, but will be more in the later evening hours between 7pm and 11pm.
Showers will be scattered in nature producing light to moderate rainfall with some localized heavy rain.
By midnight, storms will clear out, giving us mostly clear skies.
Totals for the event are not too impressive, with most of the Chippewa Valley having between 0" and 0.25". Some localized areas, more towards the northeast, can see up to 0.5".
After a few showers Monday, most of the week will be mild and a bit breezy. Muggier conditions will return towards the weekend.