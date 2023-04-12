Child therapy services will continue: NorthLakes Community Clinic steps up

RICE LAKE (WQOW) — NorthLakes Community Clinic — an organization with the stated aim of filling gaps in healthcare here in Wisconsin — will be doing just that in Rice Lake.
As we’ve previously reported, services at the Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse currently ran by Marshfield Clinic Health Systems are scheduled to end in May as part of Marshfield's cost-cutting efforts. Marshfield has been operating the clubhouse at a loss for some time, and felt it was no longer sustainable.
Therapists at the clubhouse hold hundreds of sessions every week, and the mothers of children receiving services said they are critical for their well-being and healthy development. NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice told News 18 the board has approved the addition of these critical services, and hopes to be up and running by June in the same location, with as much of the same staff as possible.
"We certainly felt that it was a call to action, and so we brought it to our board, and they were immediately excited about it," Rice said. "They thought it was a great fit. We are designed to care for uninsured and under-insured folks. We're designed to take care of Medicaid recipients and beneficiaries."
In terms of how this makes financial sense for NorthLakes, but not for Marshfield, Rice said the organization is just structured differently. While they don't expect to make any significant revenue from this new addition, it fits perfectly within its larger vision of providing health care for those who would struggle to get services otherwise.
"We have different kinds of reimbursement that will make this sustainable," Rice said. "It's not our experience that this will be hugely profitable, but it will break even, and that's all we need."
Rice also said parents of those who have a child or children currently receiving services at Rice Lake can expect to be contacted soon with instructions on how to make a smooth transition. Both Marshfield and NorthLakes have expressed commitment to keeping any lapse in services as short as possible to avoid any unnecessary setbacks for children with such complex needs.