...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Minnesota and Wisconsin...

Cottonwood River at New Ulm affecting Brown County.

Cottonwood River Above Springfield affecting Brown County.

South Fork Crow River below Mayer affecting Carver County.

Chippewa River at Eau Claire affecting Eau Claire County.

Redwood River near Redwood Falls affecting Redwood County.

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Wisconsin
and Minnesota...

Chippewa River at Durand affecting Pepin, Dunn and Buffalo
Counties.

Minnesota River At Morton affecting Renville and Redwood Counties.

.Warm temperatures will continue to melt upstream snowpack and
increase river flows.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY MONDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Chippewa River at Eau Claire.

* WHEN...Until early Monday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 775.0 feet, Some downtown businesses begin getting
water in their basements.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 1000 AM CDT Wednesday, the stage was 772.3 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
late this afternoon to a crest of 774.4 feet tomorrow
evening. It will then fall below flood stage Saturday
afternoon.
- Flood stage is 773.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
774.4 feet on 04/10/2001.

&&

Child therapy services will continue: NorthLakes Community Clinic steps up

Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse

RICE LAKE (WQOW) — NorthLakes Community Clinic  an organization with the stated aim of filling gaps in healthcare here in Wisconsin — will be doing just that in Rice Lake.

As we’ve previously reported, services at the Pediatric Therapy Clubhouse currently ran by Marshfield Clinic Health Systems are scheduled to end in May as part of Marshfield's cost-cutting efforts. Marshfield has been operating the clubhouse at a loss for some time, and felt it was no longer sustainable.

NorthLakes to Continue Child Therapy Services in Rice Lake

Therapists at the clubhouse hold hundreds of sessions every week, and the mothers of children receiving services said they are critical for their well-being and healthy development. NorthLakes CEO Reba Rice told News 18 the board has approved the addition of these critical services, and hopes to be up and running by June in the same location, with as much of the same staff as possible.

"We certainly felt that it was a call to action, and so we brought it to our board, and they were immediately excited about it," Rice said. "They thought it was a great fit. We are designed to care for uninsured and under-insured folks. We're designed to take care of Medicaid recipients and beneficiaries."

In terms of how this makes financial sense for NorthLakes, but not for Marshfield, Rice said the organization is just structured differently. While they don't expect to make any significant revenue from this new addition, it fits perfectly within its larger vision of providing health care for those who would struggle to get services otherwise.

"We have different kinds of reimbursement that will make this sustainable," Rice said. "It's not our experience that this will be hugely profitable, but it will break even, and that's all we need."

Rice also said parents of those who have a child or children currently receiving services at Rice Lake can expect to be contacted soon with instructions on how to make a smooth transition. Both Marshfield and NorthLakes have expressed commitment to keeping any lapse in services as short as possible to avoid any unnecessary setbacks for children with such complex needs.

