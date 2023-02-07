Children hurt, adult dead in multi-vehicle Pierce County crash

PIERCE COUNTY (WQOW) - A man is dead after a Pierce County crash that involved several vehicles on an icy road.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office, the driver of a Dodge Ram was helping remove a Chrysler 300 from a ditch on State Road 35 near 1200th Street in the Oak Grove Township on Monday just before 8 p.m.
Officials said the driver of a Freightliner Box Truck struck the Dodge Ram, and then struck a Pontiac Grand Am.
The driver of the Dodge Ram, 49-year-old Douglas Whaley of Hager City, was taken to Regions Hospital in St. Paul where he died. Officials said his 13-year-old passenger was hurt but is expected to be okay.
The Chrysler 300 had an infant as a passenger, who was taken to a local hospital and is also expected to be okay, according to officials.
Officials added that the drivers and passengers of the box truck, and Pontiac Grand Am were not taken by EMS to hospitals.