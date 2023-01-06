Chilly weather and freezing fog chances today with "warmer" weather to follow

Snow is officially out of the area, and with to the system leaving, we are now in for some chilly temps. However, low temps won't last long, as warmer weather is in forecast.
This morning and evening will have fog and freezing fog chances with visibility reduced down to a couple of miles at times. Freezing fog is a phenomenon in which freezing temperatures, calm winds, and dewpoints near temperatures allow fog to form and freeze on surfaces. This means that some roads could end up slippery during the morning and evening commute.
Other than fog, these next few days will be chilly and dry. This makes the weekend for a great time to get the car washed after the nasty mixed bag of precip that we have had the last couple of days.
The dry weather ahead is largely due to a high moving into our area. This high looks to stay near Western Wisconsin for the next few days, which will continue to keep us dry, as well as raise our temps.
By the new week, we should be well above average with temps staying near 30 degrees.
Our next chance of snow arrives Wednesday evening with an Alberta Clipper moving through the Chippewa Valley. This will likely bring only small snow accumulations as these systems are associated with lower snow totals.