Chippewa County dispatcher helps couple deliver baby

Chippewa County (WQOW) - Working in 911 dispatch means you never know what your day is going to bring. But some emergencies can turn into little miracles. Chippewa County dispatcher, Callie Long was on one of those calls.
"I was kind of shocked," said Long. "I got to the third or fourth question and I could hear mom screaming and I was like 'Dad, can you see any part of the baby?' and he was like 'yep it's coming!'"
July 19, over dispatch, Long coached a couple pulled over in Chippewa County birth their baby.
Chances of a call like this are very slim, but in the two years Long has worked the lines at the Chippewa County Sheriff's Office, its happened twice.
"It's honestly a feeling you can never explain to somebody"
Long says the call lasted between seven and ten minutes, and the baby was delivered in the couple's truck.
Even though it was her second go-around with a delivery over dispatch, that didn't stop the rush she felt when it was over.
"It was definitely a moment where I took my headset off and I had to go walk around the center. I couldn't sit down, I had to wait about 10 minutes and I came back thinking: ok, I think I've calmed down just a little bit."
Long's job requires a calm voice during some of people's worst moments, but to be on the end of something special like this she says outweighs all the bad calls she's taken.
The Chippewa County Sheriff's office awarded Long with her second "Stork Award" which is given to dispatchers who bring calm and instruction during a delivery before responders are on scene.