Chippewa County's longest bridge deemed unsafe for certain weights, may need to be replaced

HOLCOMBE (WQOW) - The weight limit for a bridge in Chippewa County has slimmed down even further after it was found unsafe for travel for certain vehicles again.
Distortion was found in the trusses of the County Hwy. M bridge in Holcombe back in February. The weight limit was reduced from 40 tons to 30 and on Wednesday, it was reduced down to 20 tons.
Brian Kelley, Chippewa County Highway Commissioner, said the average semi weighs around 40 tons and some fire tankers may be too heavy, but school buses and normal cars will still be safe to cross.
"The bridge is in a little bit tougher shape than we thought," Kelley said. "Right now we're just soaking it in and trying to wrap our heads around it, but when we heard that it had to be posted at 20 tons we needed to do that right away."
The bridge is 70 years old. It is also the longest bridge in the county.
Kelley said at this point, repairs will be costly, and they may just have to replace it. They'll continue looking at their options and may look for state and federal funding.
In the meantime, fines for crossing with illegal limits start at just over $208 and go up by the pound. So, according to Wisconsin State Patrol, tickets can rise into the thousands.