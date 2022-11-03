Chippewa Falls community celebrates Lily Peters' 'Heavenly Birthday'

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - November 4 would be Lily Peter’s eleventh birthday, had she not been tragically murdered in April. Though she’s no longer here to celebrate, her family still chose to celebrate her, and do some good in the community in the process.
“She said she wanted to spread kindness to everyone, and we wanted to continue that wish on while she’s not here," Lily's relative Harper Sweeney said. "We thought this would be a perfect way to do that.”
To fulfill her wish, a 'heavenly birthday party' for Lily was held at Agnes’ Table in Chippewa Falls on Thursday night. Community members brought presents to be donated to children in need in the Chippewa Falls Area Unified School District.
Sweeney said Lily would approve.
“She was incredibly kind, and she would of been like any other kid, excited to see all the toys," Sweeney said. "You see kids coming up here, kind of eyeing it. Yeah, I think she would of loved something like this.”
One of the event’s organizers, Agnes' Table Executive Director Angela Maloney, said the community support has been overwhelming.
“Lily was such a smiling, shining, happy little girl," Maloney said. "Her family not wanting to focus on the negative and the tragedy around the event of how she lost her life, I think the community wants to rally around that, because who doesn’t want to be a part of something that’s all about spreading love and kindness?”
The family said they have felt that love and kindness since the day Lily went missing.
“We had people showing up at our doorstep. We had food for days," Sweeney said. "We had people telling us they would do literally anything for us.”
If Lily's birthday party is any indication, the community still feels that way. This is evidenced by the signs in people’s windows, the overflowing table of presents and the flowers on the tables at her party.
“The community poured out love," Maloney said with tears in her eyes. "And so, it’s important that they’re kept. And we are honored that [the flowers] are on the tables here.”