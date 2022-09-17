Chippewa Valley trending drier as humidity and temps continue to increase

The weekend continues to look like we are still in the middle of summer with plenty of humidity and warm temps. Today our temps were close to 80 with dewpoints in the mid to upper 60s. This gives off some uncomfortable humidity and will still be noticeable into the late evening hours where the Chippewa Valley will see some more storm chances.
Around midnight tonight, there will be more scattered showers moving through the area. These showers are trending drier with a good chance the area does not see any storms. Those that do, storms won't last long and a very little chance of being severe. There is a small chance of a few showers lasting into very early hours tomorrow with no hinderance of Sunday's enjoyment.
Although there is no rain for much of Sunday, it will be a little windy throughout the day with winds getting 8-13 mph and gusts 20+.
Even though there is wind, temps do look to be in the mid 70s with real feels close to 80. This is due to our humidity at an uncomfortable level still and our air being dense. Thus, it might get a little hard to breath at times, but it isn't going to be the worst of it.
Our highest point of humidity is on Tuesday, right before a front moves through Northwest Wisconsin bringing scattered showers. The humidity right now shows extreme levels. If the humidity continues to show this being a possibility, make sure that you are properly prepared for this heat, as it will be very dangerous outside.
After Tuesday's huge heat wave, we then look to fall as the first official day is Thursday. By that day, we will be nice and cool, in the mid 60s. Friday will be even cooler in the low 60s with lows in the low 40s. Temps for the weekend won't drop off either, which my tell us that we really will be in the fall spirit with summer weather officially gone.