City of Chippewa Falls could be increasing its parking ticket violation fees

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - If you live in or plan to visit Chippewa Falls, you could soon be paying more for parking tickets. One violation is being raised by more than $100, which is drawing support from one local group.
On Tuesday, Chippewa Falls City Council will discuss whether to raise parking penalties. Some increases would be minor, such as a violation in a two hour zone going from $6 to $9, but the penalty for parking in a handicap-accessible spot without the necessary placard or license plates is jumping from $50 to $153.
Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matt Kelm said they want to match the fees issued in nearby cities. Handicap violations in Eau Claire, Altoona, and Rice Lake cost $150. The same violation in Menomonie reaches $250.
An official with the Chippewa County Aging and Disability Resource Center (ADRC) said she supports the increase, and hopes it deters people from parking or stalling in spots they don't have the right to use.
"There's a very limited number of those parking spaces available to folks who have disabilities that are out traveling around, doing the things that you and I do every day and take for granted," said ADRC manager Leslie Fijalkiewicz. "They need those spaces in order to be able to do those things."
City Councilmember Heather Martell said she supports the proposal as well. Martell told News 18 she has family and friends who rely on these spaces to meet their needs and have had their whole day derailed when they haven't been available.
Fijalkiewicz also said many people with invisible disabilities are eligible to park in these spaces as well.
"If you see somebody parking in those spaces, just because they don't look like they have a disability, just remember sometimes those disabilities are not easily recognizable," Fijalkiewicz said. "If a person has had several heart attacks and is not able to walk the distance to get to a store, you're not going to be able to look at that person and tell that they have a disability."
She added, it's important to leave the spaces with blue or white lines through them empty as well. Those are specifically to give people room to get in and out of their cars or vans.