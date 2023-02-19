Clark County man selling Lego collection valued at over $14,000

GREENWOOD (WQOW)- A Greenwood man in selling his Lego collection with an estimated value of over $14,000.
Thomas Neal got his first Lego set when he was five years old. He said they captured his imagination and from there, Legos became a lifelong hobby.
"The only real limitation of what you can do is your imagination," Neal said. "Because of that, even with a small amount of Legos, I can sit down for hours and just come through with new ideas to create things."
Neal has collected Legos for years, buying new and used sets and buying pieces by the lot. His collection includes sets ranging from the 1970's to today. His oldest set is the first Lego Technic car set, released in 1978.
"Some of these sets are over 30 years old, so to even find them with the box and with all the mini-figures is hard enough," he said.
Now, to cover some personal expenses, Neal is selling most of his collection. He price checked each set and estimates the total value at over $14,000. He said that is not including pieces that don't belong to a set.
Some of his sets are so rare that he couldn't even find a price online, like his original Z-Nap sets that ran for only one year in 1998.
"There's a lot of sets in here that are very hard to find," he said. "There's a lot of sets in here that people haven't even heard of that I'm willing to sell as an entire collection."
Neal said he hopes his Legos will bring others the enjoyment and fun that they brought him.
"There's going to be a lot of people out there that are going to enjoy, for years to come, parts of this collection," he said.
Anyone interested in Neal's Lego collection can email him at thomasneal_82@yahoo.com.