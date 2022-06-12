Closing out the weekend with fog, showers, thunderstorms

Today, there is a slight chance of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 70s. Fog will dissipate later in the morning. It will also be humid, making it feel muggy outside. Winds will be light from the east to the southeast. There is a small risk of severe weather across our western counties, with the main threats being strong winds and hail.
A few showers and thunderstorms linger tonight before we dry out. Lows will be in the 60s with light southeasterly winds.
Fog will be present once again Monday morning before dissipating by the afternoon. There is a greater chance of showers and thunderstorms with highs nearing 80 degrees. There is a small risk of severe weather across the Chippewa Valley, with the main threats being strong winds and hail. It will also be humid with east to southeast winds.
Expect calm conditions Monday night with partly cloudy skies, temperatures in the 70s and east to southeast winds.
It's going to be a steamy Tuesday, with highs in the 90s expected. It will be muggy outside due to dew points in the 60s. Winds will be southerly. Showers and thunderstorms arrive Tuesday night, with a few on the strong side. Lows will be in the 60s with westerly winds.
Wednesday will have a higher possibility of showers and thunderstorms, with temperatures in the 80s. It will be humid once again with southerly winds. A few storms could be strong to severe.
On Thursday, we clear out with temps in the 80s, mostly sunny skies, and breezy winds. The beautiful weather will continue into the weekend, with sunny to mostly sunny skies and warm temperatures.