Cold temps, strong winds, and snow chances come along with the start of Deer Hunting Season

As tomorrow begins the day of bagging your first deer of the season, temps for the next couple of days are going to try and spoil the fun.
Tomorrow morning, we will already be down to fifteen degrees and throughout the day, our winds increase, and our temperatures drop.
This outlook of cold temps is tied to our winds shifting to the northwest tonight into tomorrow morning. By the time it hits the afternoon, winds are at 15-20 mph with gusts 25+ mph.
Winds from the northwest only mean one thing, cold, cold air, and that is exactly what we have in store for tomorrow. Usually, our temps top out by the afternoon/early evening, but tomorrow morning is where we will hit it. Instead, by the evening we will be super cold, and have negative wind chills.
Along with the cold temps, tomorrow will have a couple of snow chances, particularly in the morning.
The afternoon also has a chance of snow, as there does appear to be a couple of bands of snow. If we are in one of these bands, expect our area to get about a 1/2" to an 1" of snow.
Chilly temps that we will be receiving for the next couple of days will thankfully go away, but what's in place, isn't much better. By the middle of the next week, we will still be below average, with only slightly warmer air.
By Monday, our temps will still be below average, and lows in the teens. Even by our Thanksgiving Holiday, we could be in for a cold and snowy day, as snow chances are increasing, with the potential to last into next weekend.