Comfortable humidity and warm temps heading into the weekend

From Meteorologist Jeremy Landgrebe:

With low humidity, and a breezy day, temps will only top out in the mid 70s. This will be another perfect day with comfortable humidity and partly cloudy skies.

Looking back on the breeze, temps will remain the in the mid 70s due to the wind and its direction. Winds are still coming from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts 20+ mph. This cools our temperatures and dissolves any chance from reaching the 80s. Tonight's winds will slow down, with temps dropping down to the low 50s, making for a cool night. 

Tomorrow will be have similar temps, though more sunshine and weaker winds. Friday will also have... READ MORE

