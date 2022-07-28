Comfortable humidity and warm temps heading into the weekend

With low humidity, and a breezy day, temps will only top out in the mid 70s. This will be another perfect day with comfortable humidity and partly cloudy skies.
Looking back on the breeze, temps will remain the in the mid 70s due to the wind and its direction. Winds are still coming from the northwest at 10-15 with gusts 20+ mph. This cools our temperatures and dissolves any chance from reaching the 80s. Tonight's winds will slow down, with temps dropping down to the low 50s, making for a cool night.
Tomorrow will be have similar temps, though more sunshine and weaker winds. Friday will also have no chances of rain, making for another gorgeous day out.
With having little rain, lots of sunshine, and no humidity, we have had a great few days that were very enjoyable. However, this will be ending shortly as humidity picks back up on the weekend. By Monday, humidity could reach back up to uncomfortable levels and be relatively toasty outside.
Saturday's increase in humidity will get temps back up to the mid 80s with mostly sunny skies. Sunday will be pretty much the same with temps in the mid 80s, though cloud cover and humidity continue to increase.
Monday will start the week sweaty with humidity and temps in the mid 80s. Tuesday will be much the same, though skies will be cloudy. Wednesday, temps will reach the mid 90s with lots of humidity, which will be back to what we have been feeling for a lot of this summer.