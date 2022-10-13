Community asked to wear purple for Rice Lake students killed in crash

UPDATE: The Barron County Sheriff's Department is asking the community to join the Rice Lake School District in wearing purple Friday to honor the two teens killed in a crash this week.
News 18 learned the two teens, a 14-year-old and 15-year-old, who lost their lives from Monday night's crash were students in the Rice Lake School District. Purple was their favorite color.
UPDATE: On Thursday morning the Barron County Sheriff's Office has confirmed that the second teen involved in Monday night's crash in Rice Lake has died.
In a press release they say they were advised that the 15-year-old girl died Wednesday at Regions Hospital.
____________________________________________________________
UPDATE: One of the two 14-year-old girls involved in a crash in Barron County Monday night has died.
The Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office contacted the Barron County Sheriff's Department at 7:30 a.m. Tuesday notifying the office of her death.
_________________________________________________________
(WQOW) - A Barron County teenager is in custody on OWI charges after a one-vehicle rollover left two passengers in critical condition and one with serious injuries.
The Barron County 911 center received an emergency call on Monday at 7 p.m. warning of a crash on 16 1/2 Ave. near 19 3/4 St. just north of Cameron.
A vehicle driven by a 16-year-old boy was travelling at a high speed and lost control, causing the vehicle to roll several times and injuring three passengers (age 15, 14, and 14). Two were flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul and are in critical condition while the third was flown to Marshfield Hospital with serious injuries.
The driver was treated at the scene for minor injuries and taken into custody on OWI charges at the Eau Claire Secure Detention Facility. The crash remains under investigation by the Barron County Sheriff's Department and the WI State Patrol.