Community discussion planned for proposed Niagara bottling plant

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - If you have questions about the water bottling company looking to build in Eau Claire, there will be a community discussion on that topic next week.
The community discussion will be held on June 7 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the O’Brien Rink at Hobbs Municipal Ice Center.
According to a news release from the city, this discussion will also include talks on the city's plans to hire a sustainability coordinator with funds from the water utility revenue, should the plant be built.
Last week, the city council voted to postpone a vote that would have allowed Niagara Bottling to build a plant in Eau Claire. This plant would use a little less than 5% of the city's daily water supply. The company is looking to build a 500,000 square foot plan in the Gateway Northwest Business Park, which is on the city's northwest side. They estimate it will create 58 full-time positions.
According to its website, Niagara Bottling is a leading beverage manufacturer in the U.S.
The city council is slated to vote again on the proposal at their June 14 meeting. Click here to learn more about the proposed project.