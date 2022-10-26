Controversy emerges in dry Wisconsin township ahead of vote on whether to allow alcohol sales

TOWN OF STANFOLD (WQOW) - It's not exactly common to have a dry town in Wisconsin, but during next month's election, a township in Barron County will consider allowing alcohol sales in its boundaries for the first time ever.
On November 8, residents in the Town of Stanfold, which is between Rice Lake and Cumberland, will have the chance to vote on this advisory referendum question:
"Should the town of Stanfold issue alcoholic beverage licenses allowing the sale of alcoholic beverages within the town?"
"As far as I know, it's always been a dry township. Whether it started at prohibition, I'm not sure about that. But it never has had any bars or taverns or anything like that," said Town of Stanfold chairman Charles Nelson.
In recent years though, a local business sought to change that.
"It's a tourist type of industry. It brings people into the area, brings money into the economy," said Sherry Timmermann Goodpaster.
Sherry Timmermann Goodpaster and her husband Jim own "Licks Orchard, Music, and Gifts." They built a tasting room at the orchard, but right now, it remains dry.
"We went to the town numerous times over the last several years to make sure that everybody was still on the same page. As you can see it's quite an investment to get something up and ready to go," Timmermann Goodpaster said.
The Goodpasters say the township promised them an alcohol license, but town officials disagree.
"I'm not sure if the previous board gave them this affirmation or what, but as far as this board, they just came to us about a year-and-a-half ago to start this process," Nelson said.
The board heard from members of the public who were against the change.
"Some people had been around other places that had started wineries, didn't like the traffic flow that was coming through. And so I think it's just the concerns of they wanted things to stay the way they are," Nelson said.
The referendum is advisory, meaning it will only give the board guidance ahead of their final say.
"We've experienced the range of emotions on this. We've been frustrated. We don't feel like we can rely on what they say," Timmermann Goodpaster said.
The Goodpasters now also own another property "Bear Bones Winery" in the Town of Cedar Lake where they will open a tasting room in May. They bought that building after years of back and forth with the Stanfold township.
If this referendum does pass in the Town of Stanfold, the Goodpasters may sell wine in their tasting room there as well.