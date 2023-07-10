Cooke announces second bid for U.S. House of Representatives

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Eau Claire small business woman Rebecca Cooke is the first candidate to announce her campaign to represent the third district in the U.S. House of Representatives.
In a statement Monday morning Cooke said, “Our rural communities face unique challenges. It’s clear that Washington isn’t working for us, and Derrick Van Orden is part of the problem."
Cooke lost in the 2022 primary race to Brad Pfaff who later was defeated by Congressman Derrick Van Orden.
Her statement continued saying: “We need new perspectives in Congress who look like America, who live in our rural communities, are farmers, know what it’s like to worry about making payroll and rent any given month, and understand the challenges facing working families today struggling to get by."
Cooke, an Eau Claire native, started a small business in Eau Claire and runs a non-profit that provides grants to women-owned businesses in western Wisconsin.
The election is Nov. 5 2024.