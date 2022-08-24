Crews battle house fire in Boyd, no injuries reported

Update:
The public information officer with the Boyd Edson Delmar Fire Department told News 18 there were multiple people inside at the time of the fire but they were able to get out without injuries. No first responders were injured either.
There is severe damage to the home's entry ways and both floors of the house, officials said.
The Stanley Fire Department and Cadott Fire Department also assisted with fighting the blaze.
Crews are still on the scene but the fire is largely under control as of noon.
BOYD (WQOW) - Fire crews are on the scene of a house fire in Boyd Wednesday morning.
The fire at a home next to Lotz Park has East Patten Street blocked off between Reynolds and Webster Streets.
A News 18 reporter on the scene has not seen flames but a lot of smoke, adding most of the damage is around the home's side entrance. There is also damage to the unattached garage.
This is a developing story, stick with News 18 for updates.