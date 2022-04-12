Crews battling barn fire in town of Wheaton

Update:
A News 18 reporter on the scene says the barn has collapsed, and while the fire has spread to a small shed near the barn, fire fighters appear to have the blaze contained.
TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire in the town of Wheaton Tuesday afternoon.
The fire is at a farm on 50th Street, and is causing heavy smoke.
Crews from Colfax, Eau Claire, Township, and Elk Mound are assisting Wheaton in battling the blaze.
News 18 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more.