 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Crews battling barn fire in town of Wheaton

  • Updated
  • 0

Update:

A News 18 reporter on the scene says the barn has collapsed, and while the fire has spread to a small shed near the barn, fire fighters appear to have the blaze contained. 

TOWN OF WHEATON (WQOW) - Firefighters are battling a barn fire in the town of Wheaton Tuesday afternoon.

The fire is at a farm on 50th Street, and is causing heavy smoke. 

Crews from Colfax, Eau Claire, Township, and Elk Mound are assisting Wheaton in battling the blaze. 

News 18 has a reporter on the scene and we will update this story as we learn more. 

Have a story idea? Let us know here

Tags