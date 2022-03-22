Crews battling pole shed fire in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE(WQOW) - Multiple Chippewa County fire departments are battling a fire at a home in the town of Lafayette, in the area of 45th Avenue and 216th Street.
Officials told the News 18 reporter on the scene that the fire was called in by a person driving on Highway 29 who noticed the smoke.
The cause of the fire is related to the homeowner cooking maple sap, officials said, adding that everyone is okay and only the pole shed was damaged.
