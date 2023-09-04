Critical fire weather conditions in place through Tuesday

If you'll be outdoors the next few days, you'll want to use extreme caution as critical fire weather conditions are expected.
According to the Wisconsin DNR, extreme fire danger is being reported in southern and southwest Wisconsin, including Trempealeau and Jackson counties in our area. Clark and Buffalo counties are in very high fire danger while the rest of the Chippewa Valley is in either moderate or high fire danger.
The combination of the dry weather, low humidity levels and breezy conditions will lead to critical fire weather conditions across the state.
Whether you're in the extreme fire danger area or the moderate, it's best that you avoid burning of any kind and if you plan to cookout for the Labor Day holiday, please use extreme caution.
This will continue into Tuesday as well, but we should see some improvement following Tuesday as cooler weather and rain chances move in.
