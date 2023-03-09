 Skip to main content
DA: Deadly force justified in officer-involved Menomonie shooting

  • Updated
  • 0
Incident site

DUNN COUNTY (WQOW) - The Dunn County District Attorney ruled three law enforcement agents' actions were justified in a deadly officer-involved shooting that happened in Menomonie over a month ago. News 18 has also learning the suspect killed had drugs in his system.

45-year-old Nicholas Ciccarelli was the suspect in a home invasion in the area of Bongey Drive and Terill Road in late January. He allegedly shot a gun during the invasion and stole the homeowners car.

When authorities found the car, officials say Cicarelli quickly got out of the drivers seat and approached officers with a gun. That's when Dunn County Sheriff’s Deputy Jacob Blum, Menomonie Police Department Officer Tyson Kahl, and Menomonie Police Department Lieutenant Michael Sampson fired their weapons. Ciccarelli was pronounced dead at the scene.

In District Attorney Andrea Nodolf's decision, she said "while the death of Nicholas Ciccarelli is tragic, based on his statements and actions that night, these officers were left with no other choice, likely in part due to the very high level of methamphetamine in his blood." 

