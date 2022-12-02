DA: Eau Claire officers justified in use of deadly force in September shooting

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The use of deadly force by two Eau Claire police officers was justified District Attorney Peter Rindal announced today.
The incident happened September 4. Officers were called to a home on Declaration Dr. in Eau Claire for a disturbance. A person had called saying Clayton Livingston, 34, had pointed a firearm at his neighbor's house.
According to the DA's report, officers Sam Sperry and Tre Johnson arrived at the home and found Livingston in his garage with a gun, pointing it at his wife.
When confronted by police, Livingston pointed his gun at the officers. Both officers said they feared for their lives and fired their guns to stop the threat. Livingston was struck multiple times and was taken to a local hospital. He survived.
Rindal said the use of deadly force was reasonable given the totality of the circumstances.
In a release, Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus said his department's investigation into the incident is complete. They have referred charges for Livingston to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office related to his intoxicated use of a firearm.
The Eau Claire Police Department is also conducting an administrative review of the incident.