Dangerous levels of heat and humidity on the way as heat indices reach 100°+

This weekend, heat indices topped out near or at 100°. However, for Sunday, we cooled down slightly where the humidity is a little less present. Unfortunately for those that don't like the heat, today's weather won't continue for long as dangerous humidity is on the way.
An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for St.Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday evening.
Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown.
Tonight, temperatures will be down in the low 60s with a humid and breezy Monday at 83°.
A warm front will move through Wisconsin Monday evening into Tuesday bringing along high dewpoints and excessive humidity.
Tuesday evening will have real feels in the 100° to 110° with temperature moving to the low 90s by around midnight.
Wednesday will almost be the same with heat indices once again in the 100s by the afternoon.
Thursday will see heat indices closer to the mid 90s, low 100s as a cold front will move through which will give us a decline in humidity into the weekend. By Saturday, it should feel a lot more comfortable outside.