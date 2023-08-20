 Skip to main content
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM TUESDAY TO
10 PM CDT WEDNESDAY...
...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 10 PM WEDNESDAY TO 7 PM
CDT THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot
conditions with heat index values up to 115 expected. For the
Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 95 expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, south central and
southeast Minnesota and northwest and west central Wisconsin.

* WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, from 11 AM Tuesday to
10 PM CDT Wednesday. For the Heat Advisory, from 10 PM
Wednesday to 7 PM CDT Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Extreme heat and humidity will significantly
increase the potential for heat related illnesses,
particularly for those working or participating in outdoor
activities.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Multiple days of excessive heat may lower
one's tolerance of it. Overnight temperatures will only drop
to the lower to middle 70s, providing little relief from the
effects of the heat during the nighttime periods. The extreme
heat may also lead to buckling roads.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Drink plenty of fluids, stay in an air-conditioned room, stay out
of the sun, and check up on relatives and neighbors. Young
children and pets should never be left unattended in vehicles
under any circumstances.

Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When
possible reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or
evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat
stroke. Wear lightweight and loose fitting clothing when
possible. To reduce risk during outdoor work, the Occupational
Safety and Health Administration recommends scheduling frequent
rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone
overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location.
Heat stroke is an emergency! Call 9 1 1.

&&

Dangerous levels of heat and humidity on the way as heat indices reach 100°+

  • Updated
  • 0

It was a hot one this weekend but even hotter weather is in store for the Chippewa Valley

This weekend, heat indices topped out near or at 100°. However, for Sunday, we cooled down slightly where the humidity is a little less present. Unfortunately for those that don't like the heat, today's weather won't continue for long as dangerous humidity is on the way. 

WatchWarn County Name 2.png

An Excessive Heat Watch is in effect for St.Croix, Pierce, Pepin, Buffalo, and Trempealeau County starting Tuesday morning through Thursday evening. 

Heat indices are expected to reach up up to 110° which will be dangerous for those outside for an extended period of time with heat illnesses possible. Now is the time for those outside during the watch to plan accordingly to know where you can cooldown. 

Meteogram Hourly Planner Dew Points EURO 7 Days.png

Tonight, temperatures will be down in the low 60s with a humid and breezy Monday at 83°. 

A warm front will move through Wisconsin Monday evening into Tuesday bringing along high dewpoints and excessive humidity. 

Futurecast EURO HEAT INDEXTUESDAY.png

Tuesday evening will have real feels in the 100° to 110° with temperature moving to the low 90s by around midnight. 

Futurecast EURO HEAT INDEXWEDNESDAY.png

Wednesday will almost be the same with heat indices once again in the 100s by the afternoon. 

Thursday will see heat indices closer to the mid 90s, low 100s as a cold front will move through which will give us a decline in humidity into the weekend. By Saturday, it should feel a lot more comfortable outside. 

7 Day Evening.png

Send your weather and pet photos to News 18 here

