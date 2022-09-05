DCI investigating after ECPD shoot armed man during domestic disturbance call

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - As is protocol, DCI is investigating after an Eau Claire police officer shot a man during a domestic disturbance call Sunday night.
According to a press release from the Wisconsin DOJ, police responded to a domestic disturbance call around 11:40 Sunday night on the 1900 block of Declaration Dr.
When they arrived, officers confronted an armed man. Officers fired their guns and hit him. He was taken to a hospital and is stable condition. No officers were injured.
The entire incident was captured on body camera footage.
Per department policy, the officers involved have been placed on administrative leave. Their names have not been released. According to Eau Claire Police Chief Matt Rokus, one is a five-year veteran of the force, the other is a two-year veteran.
DCI is leading the investigation into the incident, with the help of Crime Victim Services, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office. They'll review the evidence of the case and will turn over reports to the Eau Claire County District Attorney when done.