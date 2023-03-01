Death investigation underway in Pepin County after female found dead in vehicle

PEPIN COUNTY (WQOW) - Pepin County officials are investigating after a female was found dead on Tuesday.
Pepin County Sheriff Joel Wener said a female was found in a vehicle at the end of a driveway by a person who said they did not know her.
The call was made to the county emergency dispatch center on Tuesday at 7:47 a.m., and Wener said she was found on Albany N Street in the Albany Township. She was transported to the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office in Minnesota.
The person's name is not being released at this time, Wener said, adding there is no danger to the public.