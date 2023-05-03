Dedication held for new weight room at Memorial High School

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - The Memorial High School athletic department showcased their brand new strength and conditioning facility. Students, faculty and family gathered at Memorial for a dedication of the new weight room.
The renovated space includes new lifting racks, weights, cardio equipment, and flooring.
Throughout the dedication, students and administration shared their gratitude for the facility. Athletic Director Kevin Thompson said this facility will benefit more than just athletes.
"This facility is going to benefit many. It's not just about our athletes, but it is about our student body as well. Especially in the physical education instructional phases of everything. So, I am really excited because it's not just one group, but it actually involves many," said Thompson.
The renovations were made possible by donations from the Ulrich Trust Fund, Old Abe's Booster Club, Old Abe's Football Club, and other private community donors.