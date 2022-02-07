 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Dick Leinenkugel retiring as president, his nephew to take over brewery

  • Updated
  • 0
dick leinenkugel

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Dick Leinenkugel, president of the brewery that bears his family's name, will be stepping down after manning the company for the past eight years.

Leinenkugel is passing the reins to his nephew, Tony Bugher, who has been with the company since 2014.

In an announcement by Leinenkugel's parent company Molson-Coors, Leinenkugel says he plans to retire at the end of 2022. He's been with the company in various roles since 1987.

Bugher has held multiple titles through his time with the company, including as sales executive, import manager and marketing manager. Currently, he's overseeing plans for a pilot brewery in Chippewa Falls.

Bugher will officially take over as Leinenkugel's president on Jan. 1, 2023.

Email us your story ideas to news@wqow.com