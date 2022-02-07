Dick Leinenkugel retiring as president, his nephew to take over brewery

CHIPPEWA FALLS (WQOW) - Dick Leinenkugel, president of the brewery that bears his family's name, will be stepping down after manning the company for the past eight years.
Leinenkugel is passing the reins to his nephew, Tony Bugher, who has been with the company since 2014.
In an announcement by Leinenkugel's parent company Molson-Coors, Leinenkugel says he plans to retire at the end of 2022. He's been with the company in various roles since 1987.
Bugher has held multiple titles through his time with the company, including as sales executive, import manager and marketing manager. Currently, he's overseeing plans for a pilot brewery in Chippewa Falls.
Bugher will officially take over as Leinenkugel's president on Jan. 1, 2023.