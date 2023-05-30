Digging Deeper: Key takeaways from the DHS Investigation report

EAU CLAIRE COUNTY (WQOW) - The Eau Claire County Sheriff's Office publicized its report detailing the investigation into the Eau Claire County Department of Human Services. Inside, red flags for a department already in the red.
Deliberately making false statement and obstructing law enforcement efforts — those are just two of the key findings from the investigative report into the county DHS.
It was in May of 2020 that then-Sheriff Ron Cramer started investigating the DHS. Two county board supervisors alerted him that the department was more than $3 million over budget in 2019, and a $1.1 million error contributed to that. They also had concerns that human services had also gone over budget by more than a million dollars the two years prior to that.
The report published Tuesday was previously turned over to the La Crosse County District Attorney to decide what, if any charges would be filed. In March, he decided that no one should be charged with a crime. He did however note there were issues in the department regarding how finances and accounting records were handled. The report summarizes many of these issues.
Detectives listed 34 key findings after its investigation. Among them:
- Deliberate false statements to investigators by county administrator Kathryn Schauf and the then-director Diane Cable.
- Not initially reporting a financial crime within the department to law enforcement.
- Efforts being made to obstruct the investigation from county employees.
- Violating county code by retaining the services of an outside lawyer.
There were also instances of DHS staff upgrading hotel rooms when the department was already over budget. Other red flags noted in the report include questionable purchases, like an $1800 swimming pool, a $650 tricycle, trampolines, a piano, and $800 mahogany highchairs. Reasons for the purchases weren't given, citing HIPPA.
According to the report, detectives interviewed the county purchasing manager Greg Bowe. He said there were several purchases made by DHS that could not be justified using county funding. Bowe said when he brought the piano to Schauf's attention, she said that purchasing should not "handcuff" DHS from doing their job.
Bowe also detailed to detectives how the DHS authorizes its own purchases with county credit cards. He said for all other departments, when a purchase is made, it is reviewed by a supervisor and then the receipts are forwarded to the purchasing department. Bowe said DHS does not turn in its receipts citing it would be a HIPPA violation. That includes receipts for hotels, travel, or training.
Another portion of the report detailed non-client related purchases the detectives called "questionable". Among them, using family crisis funds to pay for hotel rooms in Eau Claire for a vendor. Another instance in April 2019, hotel rooms were booked for 21 DHS employees in Minneapolis for training. Detectives noted that training was held in St. Paul, which is 1 hour and 23 minutes from Eau Claire.
News 18 received a statement from Shauf:
The Eau Claire County Sheriff’s Office has posted a copy of its report on its investigation of the Department of Human Services to its website. Pursuant to Wisconsin Public Records laws, statutory notice was provided to certain individuals named in the report prior to its release, certain portions of the report have been redacted, and current local public officials (department heads and elected officials) were given the opportunity to augment the report. While time consuming, this was a necessary process that occurred cooperatively between Sheriff Riewestahl and Corporation Counsel, with the assistance of vonBriesen & Roper.
The criminal investigation report is not conclusive as to any allegation of wrongdoing and; remedial actions to address many of the concerns raised have already taken place.
von Briesen & Roper is now in the process of concluding its internal non-criminal investigation and analysis of potential personnel/policy issues raised. A report to the full County will be made at the June 20, 2023, County Board meeting.
Eau Claire County is committed to continuous improvement. The County will use the thorough review provided by the vonBriesen report for process improvement, and any needed remedial action.
The report is hundreds of pages long, and includes many more items of interest to Eau Claire County taxpayers. News 18 will continue to break down the investigation in a special report on June 9. We will also have what, if anything, will happen next.
You can view the report for yourself by clicking here.