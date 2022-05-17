Digging Deeper: Office of Lawyer Regulation recommending former DA Gary King lose law license for 9 months

MADISON (WQOW) - The Supreme Court of Wisconsin Office of Lawyer Regulation (OLR) has filed two counts in its disciplinary proceedings against Gary King, and is asking the Supreme Court to suspend his law license for nine months.
King resigned as District Attorney for Eau Claire County in August of 2021. Before this resignation, he was accused of falling asleep at work, being intoxicated ahead of hearings, and sexual harassment of a coworker.
Count 1
Regarding general office behavior, the complaint detailed numerous times that King appeared to be an in "altered state" by his coworkers in the District Attorney's Office, or that he fell asleep at work. Other employees also told the OLR of times his temper was "explosive" and behavior "erratic" and "abusive."
The first count stems from three instances where other Eau Claire County employees told the OLR that King was sleeping, appearing under the influence of intoxicants, or otherwise impaired.
One of the instances took place on January 11, 2021 when King missed a status conference for a case. The DA office manager found King "slumped in his office chair at his computer, snoring and obviously asleep." King could not be woken up, and an assistant DA had to cover for King at the hearing.
In another instance, law enforcement performed a welfare check on King prior to a sentencing hearing, which revealed a reading of .047. The judge in the case adjourned the hearing and submitted a grievance to the OLR, stating that King's eyes "were red and bloodshot and I also observed a faint odor of intoxicants."
The OLR said that because of these instances, he violated Supreme Court Ruling 20:1:1: "A lawyer shall provide competent representation to a client. Competent representation requires the legal knowledge, skill, thoroughness and preparation reasonably necessary for representation."
Count 2
Regarding sexual harassment, King was accused of engaging in unwanted sexual contact toward the coordinator of the office of victim services. These include saying her dress was "too distracting" among other comments about her appearance. During another instance King is accused of pulling out her ponytail and playing with her hair.
The interactions escalated over time. In March of 2020, King told her that they should stop by a hotel. Another instance he is accused of suggesting a threesome.
Office employees had to create a safety plan because King was regularly going into her office and closing the door. The plan included office employees going into the office to interrupt the interaction.
By making multiple inappropriate sexual comments to women in the District Attorney's Office, and for the unwanted sexual contact with the coordinator of the office of victim services, the OLR concluded King violated three Supreme Court Rulings.
SCR 20:8.4(g) "It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to violate the attorney's oath."
SCR 20:8:4(i) "It is professional misconduct for a lawyer to harass a person on the basis of sex, race, age, creed, religion, color, national origin, disability, sexual preference or marital status in connection with the lawyer's professional activities. Legitimate advocacy respecting the foregoing factors does not violate par."
SCR 40.15: "The oath or affirmation to be taken to qualify for admission to the practice of law shall be in substantially the following form: I will support the constitution of the United States and the constitution of the state of Wisconsin; I will maintain the respect due to courts of justice and judicial officers; I will not counsel or maintain any suit or proceeding which shall appear to me to be unjust, or any defense, except such as I believe to be honestly debatable under the law of the land; I will employ, for the purpose of maintaining the causes confided to me, such means only as are consistent with truth and honor, and will never seek to mislead the judge or jury by any artifice or false statement of fact or law; I will maintain the confidence and preserve inviolate the secrets of my client and will accept no compensation in connection with my client's business except from my client or with my client's knowledge and approval; I will abstain from all offensive personality and advance no fact prejudicial to the honor or reputation of a party or witness, unless required by the justice of the cause with which I am charged; I will never reject, from any consideration personal to myself, the cause of the defenseless or oppressed, or delay any person's cause for lucre or malice. So help me God."
What happens next?
King has 20 days from when the complaint was filed to file an answer to the allegations.
If he doesn't do that, the Wisconsin Supreme Court will decide the appropriate discipline.
If he does contest the findings, the State Supreme Court will appoint a referee who will hear the case here in Eau Claire County. That referee will give his or her judgement but, in the end, it is still the state Supreme Court who will have the final say in a written decision.
King has until next Wednesday to contest the findings.
News 18 reached out to the Eau Claire County District Attorney's Office for comment but they declined to offer one at the time.
