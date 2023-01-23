DNR: Current ice safety on local lakes

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - Officials with the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources said our area is a couple months away from the spring thaw, but that does not mean all lakes are still frozen over.
After a scary incident on Lake Pepin when the ice gave way and six trucks plunged into the lake, officials are warning no ice is safe ice.
Related: No one hurt after 6 trucks fall through ice on Lake Pepin
Jake Bolks, a local conservation warden said most lakes in the Chippewa Valley are frozen, but you can never be too careful, especially if a current is involved such as on Lake Pepin.
"Know what water body you're on," said Bolks. "River ice will melt a lot quicker than lake ice, and depending if there's a current through the lake, like Lake Altoona has a current going through it, that part might thaw out quicker than another part."
Bolks said to always do your research and check the ice each time you go out. He said never eyeball ice thickness, always have an auger or tape measurer with you, and talk with others on the ice as they may know where it's safest to be.