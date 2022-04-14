DNR: Do not burn for next few days due to high winds

(WQOW) - If you have been outside on Thursday, you are sure to be aware of the high winds, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people not to burn during these weather conditions.
The DNR is discouraging any burning in Wisconsin throughout the weekend. Even as Easter weekend is a popular time for people to clean their yards, DNR officials say if you burn your debris, embers can easily escape control, and could even cause a wildfire.
In the last week alone, DNR officials say there were 175 acers burnt in nearly 60 wildfires throughout the state.