...WIND ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 7 PM CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...West winds 25 to 30 mph with gusts up to 45 mph
expected.

* WHERE...Portions of west central Wisconsin and east central,
south central and southeast Minnesota.

* WHEN...From 10 AM this morning to 7 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Gusty winds could blow around unsecured objects.
Tree limbs could be blown down and a few power outages may
result.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use extra caution when driving, especially if operating a high
profile vehicle. Secure outdoor objects.

&&

...STRONG WINDS DURING INTERMITTENT SNOW SHOWERS COULD PRODUCE
RAPID VISIBILITY REDUCTIONS THROUGH THIS AFTERNOON...

Strong winds are expected across central and southern Minnesota
into western Wisconsin today. In conjunction with these winds,
scattered snow showers are expected for much of the area. Some of
these showers, while intermittent and brief, could produce a quick
burst of moderate to heavy snow. This combination of strong winds
with the snow showers today may result in a rapid drop in
visibility due to blowing snow, particularly near and north of
the Interstate 94 corridor and in far western Minnesota.

If traveling, use extra caution and be prepared to safely reduce
speed.

DNR: Do not burn for next few days due to high winds

wildfire (3)
By Clint Berge, June 2021

(WQOW) - If you have been outside on Thursday, you are sure to be aware of the high winds, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources is reminding people not to burn during these weather conditions. 

The DNR is discouraging any burning in Wisconsin throughout the weekend. Even as Easter weekend is a popular time for people to clean their yards, DNR officials say if you burn your debris, embers can easily escape control, and could even cause a wildfire. 

In the last week alone, DNR officials say there were 175 acers burnt in nearly 60 wildfires throughout the state. 

