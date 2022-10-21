Do you recognize this person? Officials are still trying to identify woman whose skull was found in 2002

ST. CROIX COUNTY (WQOW) - Friday marks 20 years since a group of boy scouts found a skull in St. Croix County, but even two decades on it is still unknown who it belonged to.
There is good news though. Thanks to advances in science, we are learning more about who the woman was.
Officials with the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office said her skull and jawbone were found on October 21, 2002. They believe she died a year or two before being found near Anderson Scout Camp and the St. Croix River, just north of Hudson.
A facial reconstruction was done of what this Jane Doe might have looked like, but St. Croix County Chief Deputy Brent Standaert said it was done before researchers learned that she was of Swedish descent.
The group DNA Doe Project has an open case on her, comparing her DNA to anyone who uploads theirs to sites like 23andMe or Ancestry. But so far, only very distant relatives have been found and they live overseas. Standaert said no one in the United States has been found to share DNA with this unidentified person.
At this time, Standaert said there is no way of knowing what lead up to her skull being found in the woods of St. Croix County, but that he imagines something "out of the ordinary" happened to her.
He said in 2002, the entire area was combed for other remains or evidence, but nothing else was found. They also checked the skull against missing persons cases, but nothing has been consistent with this Jane Doe.
The sheriff's office have followed up on numerous leads over the years, Standaert said, and still see multiple tips a month, but after two decades none have led to answers.
Other details about this Jane Doe are that she may have relatives that who emigrated to the Minneapolis/St. Paul area. She was likely between the ages of 35 and 50, and had widely spaced eyes, a flat face, and pronounced forehead. Standaert added that when she died, she did not have teeth.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call the St. Croix County Sheriff's Office at 715-381-4320.