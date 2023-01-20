Drier weather and a cool down in temperatures as cool air continues to move through the entire U.S.

The Snowstorm is finally out of the area, and the Chippewa Valley is now moving towards drier weather. Along with the drier weather, we also will be in for some cooler temperatures. The good news is that these temperatures are still above average.
For today, we are starting out with relatively strong winds with gusts of 20+ mph from the north. This means that you might feel the wind a bit, especially with it bringing in cool air.
Throughout the day, winds will start to shift towards the southwest, and by the evening hours, winds will be at that direction with speeds at only 5-10 mph.
For the weekend, it might be a great time to get that car washed again, as we just had our last winter storm.
Temps will hang around the mid to upper 20s with cloudy skies, and we won't see our next chance of precipitation for a little while.
Speaking of temps, the United States as a whole, for the next few days, will be receiving cool air continuously. This will be the case all the way into next week, with no "warmer" air in sight.
Even though it is cooler air being brought down from the north, we will stay relatively at or above average for the next seven days.
Along with average temps, we will stay dry for the most part. Our only next chances arrive Monday and Wednesday evening with early signs showing little to no accumulation.