Drier weather in the forecast after today's scattered snow showers

Today will mark the end to the winter storm that we have been experiencing for the last couple of days. This means we can finally take a break in any snow fall for a little while. The good news is that for those that enjoy outdoor activities involving snow, it is here to stay.
Going on your morning commute will once again be a little hazardous as the wintry mix from last night froze once more. Like yesterday as well, layers of ice can be hidden underneath the snow, so make sure to be extra careful while out in the early morning hours.
By the afternoon, we will be clear of snow, which means snowplows can catch up to the snow. However, there still is a chance for hazardous roads towards evening hours, as temps dip below freezing.
Throughout the day, the Chippewa Valley will receive scattered snow showers, with only seeing flurries to light snow intensity. By 9 am, there will be a period of more uniform snow, but once we get into the afternoon hours, snow starts to clear out. Due to the nature of scattered snow, we only will see an inch or two of additional snow at the most.
The evening then will be free of any snow, and we are just left with mostly cloudy skies.
Looking ahead, we move into a drier weather pattern, which will allow us to warm up slightly. Our next six to ten days has our region well above our average of 24 degrees.
However, this is an average of our next six to ten days. In the near future, we will be a little more average. It is only until the start of next week, where we will start to see these forecasted above average temps.
The next chance of snow does arrive Wednesday late evening. This looks to be an Alberta Clipper, which will usually have a trend of quicker snow fall and lower snow totals.