Dunn County Historical Society hosts Frost Fair

MENOMONIE (WQOW) - The Dunn County Historical Society in Menomonie is still in the winter spirit and the organization hosted local families on Saturday for its annual Frost Fair.
Families could participate in scavenger hunts and other winter-themed activities. The museum's Fulton's Workshop space featured opportunities for families to make slime, play seasonal games, and enjoy a yarn-making demonstration.
The Historical Society's Executive Director, Melissa Kneeland, said the goal is to provide Menomonie with a festive and family fun event during this time of year.
"We're really encouraging people to get excited about the beautiful place that we live and really explore and see it in a new way," Kneeland said.
A quilt raffle and snowman-building was part of the festivities as families sipped coffee and hot chocolate.
A lighted trail walk took place Saturday evening.