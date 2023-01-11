Eau Claire and Altoona Fire Departments could merge in response to rapid population growth

(WQOW) - Altoona and Eau Claire already share ambulance services. Now. a merger between the Eau Claire Fire Department and the Altoona Fire Department may be in the works, and that would mean changes for both departments.
With both cities growing at high rates, the Eau Claire Fire Department and the Altoona Fire Department could soon merge together.
There are several reasons for the potential merger. Altoona has especially seen recent population growth, going from 6.706 in 2010 to 8,817 in 2021. That's according to the U.S. Census Bureau.
"When we have growth, unfortunately it means we have to increase the amount of services we provide, the amount of space, we need staffing," said Altoona's Fire Chief Mark Renderman.
Altoona Fire currently shares a building and storage with the Altoona Police Department and EMS.
That opulation growth has led to increased call volume that Chief Renderman said they just aren't staffed to handle.
He also said inflation has hit the department hard, raising the cost of fuel and equipment.
The Eau Claire Fire Department has seen rising costs and rising calls as well. Deputy Chief Matt Jaggar said the recent referendum passed in November 2022 will help bring more staffing and that a merger with Altoona would further bolster their staff and equipment.
"The benefits to the city of Eau Claire would be equal cost-sharing and greater operational potential," said Deputy Chief Matt Jaggar with the Eau Claire Fire Department.
In Altoona, most firefighters are part-time. Chief Renderman said that's getting harder to maintain every year.
With their call volume nearly doubling in some months since 2013, Chief Renderman said they could use the help. He said the merger could bring Altoona residents faster response times. In Eau Claire, residents likely would not notice the difference, according to Deputy Chief Jaggar.
Altoona's City Council will be discussing the merger, along with other potential options for expanding emergency services, in the coming months.
This merger has been discussed several times in the past 20 years, but never happened due to costs to the city of Altoona.