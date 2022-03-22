Eau Claire City Council to return to in-person meetings

EAU CLAIRE (WQOW) - In a unanimous decision Tuesday evening, the Eau Claire City Council voted to discontinue virtual meetings.
The council moved to a virtual format almost exactly two years ago due to pandemic concerns, and has chosen to continue holding meetings that way with a vote every 60 days.
Interim city manager Dave Solberg recommended returning to in-person meetings with the support of the Eau Claire City-County Health Department. He cited that public meetings in Chippewa Falls and Altoona have already done away with their own virtual settings. The Eau Claire County Board also chose to return in-person earlier this month.
Solberg said they will explore reducing the capacity within the council chambers to about 70 to 80 people for COVID-19 safety. Before the pandemic, over 100 people were allowed in the chambers.
Although likely not available right away, the city will also consider still having an online streaming and participation option for the public.
The city council will meet next on April 11.